Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY remained flat at $$19.61 during trading on Friday. 12,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,371. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

