Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $77,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,536,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MTN opened at $294.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $301.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

