Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of Usio stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 96,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,253.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Usio by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

