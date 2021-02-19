USDX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006961 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 251.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

