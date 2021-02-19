US Bancorp DE Sells 87 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of MLM opened at $325.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.51 and a 200 day moving average of $260.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $333.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

