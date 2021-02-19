US Bancorp DE Sells 23,810 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEWJ opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

