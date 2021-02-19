US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

