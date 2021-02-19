US Bancorp DE Purchases 68 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $651.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

