US Bancorp DE Purchases 485 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

