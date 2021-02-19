US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet stock opened at $273.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average of $244.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

