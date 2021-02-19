US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

