Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.72.

NYSE UE opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

