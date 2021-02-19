Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.12 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 2,112,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,005,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Upwork alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -211.28 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $2,813,814. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.