Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

