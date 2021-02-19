Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Down 6.8%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 1,213,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,057,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research analysts have commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

