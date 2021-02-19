United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.50. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 684,880 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

