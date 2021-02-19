United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.