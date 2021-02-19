United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Shares of UFCS traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

