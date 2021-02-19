United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Financial Review

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get United Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 24.16% 15.85% 1.70% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

22.5% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.46 $10.66 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

United Bancshares beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as dealer loans, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer and auto lending services. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, bill pay and e-statements, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.