UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get UniCredit alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNCFF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.