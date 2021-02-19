Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $69.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $137.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

