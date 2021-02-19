UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00051615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $52.56 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,430,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,806,133 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

