Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCTT. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

