UBS Group Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $400.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Shares of BIDU opened at $298.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.90 and a 200 day moving average of $166.81. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $326.50.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

