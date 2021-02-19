Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.21.

NYSE:UBER opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

