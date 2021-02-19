U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of USWS stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

