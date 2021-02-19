TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 24th

TZP Strategies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 24th. TZP Strategies Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $10.40 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

