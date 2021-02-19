Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

