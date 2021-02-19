Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $443.49 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $441.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

