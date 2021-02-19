Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Twilio updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.09 EPS.

Twilio stock opened at $443.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.04. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

