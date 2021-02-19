Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $443.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.03 and a 200-day moving average of $310.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.