TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $425,081.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 123.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,772,495,581 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

