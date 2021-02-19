Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.74 million, a PE ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

