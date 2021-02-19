Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

