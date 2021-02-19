Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.