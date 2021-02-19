Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

