Truist Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.