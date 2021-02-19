TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) Shares Down 0.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.44. 431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

