TrueFlip Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $525.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00738556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.59 or 0.04594307 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TFL is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

