Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.65.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

