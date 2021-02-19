Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triton International reported better-than-expected earnings per share for fourth-quarter 2020. Moreover, the bottom line surged 58.9% year over year owing to strong leasing demand and higher sale prices for used containers. The company's top line also increased year over year. Notably, it saw a strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes “well above pre-pandemic levels”. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward over the past 60 days. However, the 3% dip in leasing revenues during the coronavirus-ravaged 2020 is a downside. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRTN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,025. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

