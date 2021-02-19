Tripio One Day Trading Volume Tops $883,795.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $883,795.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00829159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00036708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.23 or 0.04896805 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.