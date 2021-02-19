Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of JKF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $117.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

