Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,684 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

