Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.95. 90,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

