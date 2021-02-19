TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of TA opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

