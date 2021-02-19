Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.47. 23,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,098,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

