TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading 16.3% Higher

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares traded up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.14. 19,210,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 48,001,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

