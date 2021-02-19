Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.72.

NYSE:TT opened at $149.50 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders have sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

