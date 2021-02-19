Traders Purchase High Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 934 call options.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

